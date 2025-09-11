VODA.ai earns Smart Water Summit Lifetime Achievement Award

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. — Sept. 10, 2025 — VODA.AI was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Smart Water Summit (SWS25), held Sept. 8–10 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

This lifetime achievement award honors and recognizes VODA.AI for its consistent effectiveness in bringing smart water solutions to the marketplace and accelerating the movement toward data-driven intelligence and decision-making for water systems throughout the United States.

VODA.ai CEO and CO-founder George Demosthenous accepted the honor during the award ceremony.

“This award is a reflection of the incredible work our team has done to bring science and clarity to the water industry," Demosthenous said. "We’re honored to be recognized for our lasting contribution to smarter infrastructure and for helping utilities make more confident, data-driven decisions. At VODA.ai, we believe the smartest technology serves the people who protect our most vital resource – and this recognition fuels our drive to keep innovating alongside them.”

VODA.ai was one of 36 vendor partners brought together with 100 utility attendees at the SWS25. SWS25 continues to serve as a key venue for showcasing emerging technologies and facilitating meaningful dialogues between utilities and solution providers. The recognition of Voda.AI underscores the importance of forward-thinking innovation in addressing the evolving challenges of water infrastructure and management.

Smart Water Summit (SWS) is an annual utility business development summit for water utilities. As exclusive and invitation-only summit, the event provides a private boardroom format that offers participating technology vendors access to the executive leadership of North America’s water utilities. In 2024, 10 roundtable discussions on critical issues facing water utility directors were also added to SWS.