Mexico City, Monterrey partner with Xylem and Amazon to save 1.3B liters of water annually

Through partnerships with Xylem and Amazon, Mexico’s major cities are improving water resilience by reducing losses, managing pressure in real time and accelerating leak repairs, benefiting vulnerable communities.
Sept. 18, 2025
Mexico City and Monterrey are rolling out advanced leak detection and water management technologies designed to conserve more than 1.3 billion liters of water each year. The projects, developed in partnership with Xylem and Amazon, apply the Xylem Vue platform to cut water losses, manage pressure in real time and speed up leak detection and repair.

Mexico City, where up to 40% of water is lost before reaching customers, expects to save over 800 million liters annually, while Monterrey’s expansion of Xylem Vue is projected to conserve 560 million liters a year. Both cities face rising demand from urban growth and persistent drought.

Local officials said the projects will strengthen water resilience and affordability, particularly for vulnerable communities. The partnership is part of Amazon’s global water replenishment program, which aims to return more than 14 billion liters annually across 30 projects worldwide.

