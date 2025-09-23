Conroe, Texas modernizes water systems with Schneider Electric automation

The City of Conroe, Texas, is partnering with Schneider Electric to modernize and expand its water infrastructure with EcoStruxure Automation Expert (EAE), the company’s open, software-defined automation platform.

Conroe, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., has now deployed EAE across 19 water and wastewater facilities as part of a $50 million infrastructure upgrade. The system enables faster commissioning, streamlined operations, and enhanced resilience, while also supporting secure remote monitoring and built-in disaster recovery capabilities.

“This initiative is helping us accelerate deployment, improve efficiency, while also supporting our broader goals around transparency and quality of life for residents,” said Daniel Robert, water superintendent for Conroe, in a press release.

The city is using EAE to reduce water loss, improve operational reliability, and prepare for long-term growth. Key projects supported by the deployment include the Silver Springs Bypass waterline.

“Conroe’s forward-thinking approach demonstrates how open, software-defined automation can secure a city’s water future while enabling scalable, efficient operations,” said Sophie Borgne, president of water & environment at Schneider Electric, in a press release.

Looking ahead, Conroe plans to expand the use of EAE in future phases as it builds a smart, resilient water system to serve its rapidly growing population. Globally, Schneider’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert is also being adopted by utilities and technology partners in Singapore, Indonesia and Europe to drive efficiency and digital transformation in water management.