EPA launches cybersecurity webinars for water and wastewater systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a series of webinars throughout October to help water and wastewater utilities strengthen their cybersecurity posture as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

EPA is working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), state regulators and water associations to help utilities reduce cyber risks that could threaten public health and safety.

“Cyber threats put the foundation of safety and security at risk,” said Peggy Browne, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for water, in a press release. “EPA is committed to working directly with water systems and our partners to ensure cyber resilience is prioritized.”

The webinars will highlight case studies, new resources and best practices for utility operators, IT/OT professionals and local leaders.

Oct. 2: Utility Talk featuring EJ Water Cooperative on improving cyber resilience in rural utilities.

Oct. 15: Cybersecurity Procurement Checklist Webinar on integrating cybersecurity into procurement processes.

Oct. 30: Vulnerability Scanning Webinar featuring EPA and CISA experts discussing the most common vulnerabilities found in U.S. water systems.

EPA emphasized that cyberattacks on water systems have become increasingly frequent and that these educational efforts are part of its broader mission to enhance resilience.