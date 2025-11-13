Transcend launches TDG Insight to accelerate real-time water and wastewater design decisions

Transcend has announced the launch of TDG Insight, a new feature within its Transcend Design Generator (TDG) software that enables engineers to explore, refine, and compare water and wastewater treatment designs in real time. The tool aims to dramatically shorten early-stage design cycles and improve collaboration across engineering teams, utilities, and stakeholders.

Traditionally, developing conceptual designs for treatment plants involves lengthy, iterative workflows—collecting data, generating concepts, reviewing and revising multiple times. The company's existing platform already reduced this process from months to days; now, TDG Insight compresses that timeline even further by enabling instantaneous design testing and feedback.

Early adopters have reported up to 90% faster iteration cycles, allowing quicker alignment on preferred design approaches.

“This is not black-box AI,” said Antony Rhine, COO at Transcend, in a press release. “TDG Insight is built on transparent engineering logic. It keeps the engineer in control, while enabling a faster, more collaborative path to viable design decisions.”

TDG Insight supports:

Real-time refinement of key design elements

Instant comparison of multiple design approaches

Clear communication of assumptions and trade-offs

Faster consensus among project teams and stakeholders

Each TDG Insight design is stored in a standardized, machine-readable format, ensuring design intelligence is captured for future reuse, QA/QC, and capital planning.

The new feature is being rolled out to enterprise users in phases and is available through a toggle in the TDG interface. Engineering firms, utilities, and technology providers can contact Transcend to request access.