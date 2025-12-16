Vital Lyfe raises $24M to scale off-grid, on-demand water-making technology

Vital Lyfe has raised $24 million in financing, including more than $18 million in seed funding and the remainder in committed debt, to accelerate manufacturing, expand field deployments, and prepare for the launch of its first consumer-ready products in 2026. The round was led by Interlagos and General Catalyst, with participation from Generational Partners, Cantos, Space VC, and Also Capital.

Founded by former SpaceX engineering leaders, Vital Lyfe is developing decentralized, autonomous systems designed to produce filtered drinking water in locations beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure. The company says its technology is built to operate across a wide range of environmental conditions, including marine and off-grid settings where conventional water treatment and desalination can be difficult to deploy.

“This funding is a major milestone in our mission to bring clean water directly to the people and organizations who need it most,” said Jon Criss, CEO and founder of Vital Lyfe, in a press release. “For too long, clean water access has been constrained by outdated, centralized infrastructure. With this funding, we have the resources to accelerate our roadmap and work towards scaling a new technology – one that puts reliable, on-demand water generation in the hands of communities everywhere.”

According to the company, the new capital will support the transition from prototype systems to scaled production, while continuing early deployments with maritime groups, nongovernmental organizations, and other off-grid users to validate performance in demanding environments.

“This raise gives us the momentum to transition from validated prototypes to scaled production and real-world impact,” said Andrew Harner, COO and co-founder of Vital Lyfe, in a press release. “We’re building technology that is resilient, adaptable, and capable of transforming how communities access water without waiting for infrastructure to catch up. Our goal is simple but ambitious: clean water on demand, anywhere.”