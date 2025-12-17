Ecolab completes acquisition of Ovivo’s electronics business

Ecolab Inc. has closed its previously announced acquisition of Ovivo’s electronics business, adding a global provider of ultrapure water technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing to its portfolio. The deal expands Ecolab’s presence in high-tech and artificial intelligence–related industries, including semiconductor fabrication and data centers, and strengthens its water management offerings for water-intensive operations.

By combining Ovivo Electronics’ ultrapure water systems with Ecolab’s water, digital, and service capabilities, the company aims to support reduced water use and improved circular water management in semiconductor manufacturing. “We are excited to welcome the talented team at Ovivo Electronics to Ecolab,” said Christophe Beck, chairman and chief executive officer of Ecolab, in a press release. “Their innovation and expertise bring the world’s purest water to our Global Water business and elevates our water circularity strategy.”

The electronics business will remain headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, and will operate under the name Ovivo, Ultrapure Water+ by Ecolab.