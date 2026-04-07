Missouri awards $2.4 million to upgrade Fisk drinking water system

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.4 million in financial assistance to the city of Fisk to support upgrades to its drinking water distribution, storage, and supply systems, with completion expected by spring 2026.

The project will replace all 175 customer meters and install a cellular automatic meter reading system, while also upgrading existing treatment facilities. In addition, the city will replace two aging wells with new shallow sand wells to improve reliability and long-term water supply.