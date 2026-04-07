Missouri awards $2.4 million to upgrade Fisk drinking water system

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.4 million in financial assistance to the city of Fisk to support upgrades to its drinking water distribution, storage, and supply systems, with completion expected by spring 2026.
The project will replace all 175 customer meters and install a cellular automatic meter reading system, while also upgrading existing treatment facilities. In addition, the city will replace two aging wells with new shallow sand wells to improve reliability and long-term water supply.
Funding includes a $1.8 million grant and a $603,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The department estimates the financing package will save local ratepayers more than $1.8 million in principal and approximately $225,000 in interest over the 20-year loan term.
“Financial assistance packages like this really help our communities provide safe drinking water to Missourians,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in a press release.
The DWSRF program supports investments in drinking water infrastructure, including treatment plants, distribution systems, and storage facilities, while offering below-market interest rates and project management support. The Fisk project will be funded in part through monies provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.