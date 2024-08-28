AQS and Ferguson Waterworks announce partnership for U.S. distribution

Aquarius Spectrum (AQS) announced a strategic partnership with Ferguson Waterworks. This agreement designates Ferguson as a U.S. distributor and service provider for AQS’s leak management solutions across all 50 states in North America.

Under this collaboration, Ferguson Waterworks will distribute and service AQS's leak management solutions to water supply networks, including both distribution and transmission lines. This partnership aims to support U.S. water utilities by reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW), saving energy, and lowering operational costs.

“This partnership with Ferguson Waterworks marks a significant milestone for AQS”, said Koen Verweyen, CEO of AQS, in a press release. “Ferguson’s extensive distribution network and exceptional service capabilities make them the ideal partner to bring our innovative solutions to a broader market. Together, we will help U.S. water utilities to reduce their unaccounted waterlosses, and to let them achieve their sustainability targets.”

Ferguson Waterworks offers contractors and municipalities a reliable coast-to-coast network with more than 270 locations and over 3,100 highly trained associates. Ferguson is already engaged in several pilot projects with AQS, and both companies are actively collaborating on multiple opportunities in various markets.

Brian Harwood, AQS VP for Sales and Marketing in North America, commented in a press release, “We look forward to growing our business together in the U.S. and believe the timing is right for leak detection in this market. Our optimism for success comes from the talented group of sales associates and the dense market coverage Ferguson Waterworks provides, along with the unique technical capabilities of the AQS acoustic leak detection solution.”

“We are excited to partner with AQS to offer their state-of-the-art leak management solutions,” said Darren Campbell, Senior Director at Ferguson Waterworks, in a press release. “This partnership aligns with our goal to provide our customers with advanced, reliable solutions that promote water conservation and cost efficiency.”

This partnership not only strengthens AQS’s presence in the North American market but also enriches Ferguson Waterworks’s portfolio with advanced digital solutions for water management.