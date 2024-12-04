NYC DEP launches program to upgrade water meters citywide

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on December 2, 2024, the start of a program to upgrade more than 600,000 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) devices across the city over the next three years.

The AMR device is the small gray box attached to the exterior of a property that wirelessly transmits water consumption readings from the water meter to DEP. This work will begin in the Greenpoint neighborhood and the upgrades to the existing AMR devices will provide several key benefits including:

Real-Time Monitoring : Customers can access detailed consumption data online to understand their water use.

: Customers can access detailed consumption data online to understand their water use. Improved Leak Detection : Faster identification and response to leaks, reducing water loss.

: Faster identification and response to leaks, reducing water loss. Enhanced Customer Service: Consistent water use readings translate to better overall service quality.

The upgrade program is mandatory for all property owners and DEP will perform the work at no charge.

Most AMR devices are located on the exterior of the property so no appointments will be necessary to complete the upgrade. Residents may see DEP technicians and/or contractors approach their property and walk the perimeter of the building to identify the location of the AMR device. The DEP technicians or contractors will be clearly identified with DEP logos on their uniforms and will produce proper identification, including a DEP ID card, upon request. They will travel in vehicles with DEP markings and will never ask for payment.

Property owners are asked to:

Ensure the area around the AMR device is clear and accessible and trim back bushes so technicians can easily access the AMR device.

Bring any pets inside while technicians are working at the property.

Look out for notifications regarding installation timelines.

Technicians may move garbage cans or open unlocked gates to access the AMR device if needed. Property owners must allow DEP staff or contractors access to the AMR device; failure to provide access may result in a fee. Once the AMR device is found, the technician will remove the old unit, install a new unit in the same location, and test the unit to ensure it is working. Upgrades take 15-30 minutes per property.

Technicians will clean up and take any/all debris with them. If the technician cannot access an AMR device, they may return during an evening or weekend. In some cases, property owners may receive a letter from DEP requesting an appointment to replace the AMR device because DEP must access the interior of the property to complete the upgrade.