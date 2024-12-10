  • Subscribe
    1. Smart Water Utility

    Xylem acquires majority stake in Idrica

    Dec. 10, 2024
    Xylem announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Idrica, allowing the companies to further integrate solutions.
    ID 322969614 © BiancoBlue | Dreamstime.com
    67588c9aeb6731d3f5c8c952 Dreamstime L 322969614

    Xylem announced on December 10, 2024, that it has acquired a majority stake in Idrica, a water data management and analytics company.

    Xylem Vue, which combines Xylem’s existing digital water solutions portfolio with Idrica’s technology platform, allows customers to address challenges such as water scarcity and aging infrastructure with real-time insights.

    The majority stake will allow the two companies to further integrate their solutions for a better customer experience.

    “Deepening our partnership with Idrica is a critical piece of our strategy to deliver intelligent solutions to our customers,” said Matthew Pine, CEO of Xylem, in a press release. “Together, we can help them see deeper into their networks and use insights to solve long-standing problems like water loss more effectively and affordably than ever before.”

    According to Xylem, water utilities worldwide have deployed the Xylem Vue software over the past six months.

    “Every day, water utilities are challenged by complex systems that make it difficult to use data to make decisions,” said Jaime Barba, CEO of Idrica, in a press release. “Our deeper partnership will further enable water and wastewater utilities to connect and manage their digital assets and streamline operations in a simple, secure and holistic view.”

