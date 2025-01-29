ASTERRA launches platform upgrade for leak detection and infrastructure management

ASTERRA announced on January 28, 2025, the launch of EO Discover 2.0, an upgrade to its SaaS platform for water pipeline leak detection and infrastructure management. EO Discover 2.0’s interactive, customizable platform focuses on the way teams monitor and manage assets.

The upgrade elevates the platform to an interactive workspace for all operations activity. The updated platform centralizes data in an intuitive interface that consolidates workflows, so every team member has access to the same information.

Early users stated they are appreciating the customizable views, which can now be tailored to each organization’s specific needs. The updated platform is a central hub that delivers critical insights for every team member, from decision-makers to operational managers, to field crews.

Additionally, the platform brings it all together with reporting tools, including key performance indicators (KPI), return on investment (ROI) insights, and sustainability metrics. Many utilities from around the world, including VIVAQUA, Anglian Water, and the City of San Bernardino Water Department, rely on the platform to maximize efficiencies and monitor infrastructure within their asset management programs.

The upgraded platform also expands personalization, enabling utilities to input organization-specific data for tailored results that accurately reflect progress and performance.

“The upgrades to our EO Discover platform transform how the world approaches asset management,” said ASTERRA’s Director of Product Jacquie Matzkin in a press release. “Now, all members of the team benefit from customized insights that allow them to make informed decisions for their system’s assets.”