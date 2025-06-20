SwiftComply launches new smart system

SwiftComply announced on June 18, 2025, the launch of its new Pretreatment module, a specialized, smart system for managing industrial wastewater oversight. The module was developed over multiple years in close collaboration with municipal leaders.

“We’ve lived these programs, and we know how painful they can be,” said Mick O’Dwyer, founder and CEO of SwiftComply, in a press release. “Pretreatment is one of the most complex and high-risk compliance programs. We knew we couldn’t rush it. This launch reflects years of hard lessons, deep customer collaboration, and an obsession with getting it right.”

Built by practitioners, for practitioners

Founded by former utility professionals, the company understands pretreatment is one of the most complex and resource-intensive programs water utilities oversee, involving permitting, sampling, inspections, enforcement, and coordination with industrial users. The company’s first-hand experience shaped every aspect of the module.

Key capabilities include:

Smart permitting: Codifies permit conditions directly in the system with configurable logic and one-click generation. Removes guesswork from compliance by enabling “set-and-forget” oversight of industrial user obligations.

Full data connectivity across the compliance workflow: Links permits, limits, and sample reports with forward- and backward-compatible lifecycle logic. Every data point flows where it needs to. No more duplication or hidden risk.

Automation at the core: Automated workflows for scheduling, compliance calculations, and data imports reduce manual labor and eliminate opportunities for human error.

Cross-media electronic reporting rule (CROMERR)-compliant digital records: Multiple early access customers have received Environmental Protection Agency approval for their pretreatment programs using SwiftComply as the CROMERR-compliant system of record. This real-world validation underscores the platform’s readiness to support compliant digital reporting at scale.

While integration across stormwater, FOG (fats, oils, and grease), and backflow is still in development, the module is a cornerstone of the company’s long-term vision: a unified compliance platform for the modern water utility.

Now operational with early access partners

The module is now live with early access partners across North America. These early implementations are focused on core functionality, with continued enhancements and partner-driven refinements planned throughout 2025.