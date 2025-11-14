WaterWorld announces 2025 Top Projects

WaterWorld announced the 5 winners of its annual Top Projects Awards, which represent some of the most important, challenging and valuable work in the drinking water market over the past 18 months.

The WW Top Projects Awards program highlights the best drinking water projects of the year. Each entry qualified so long as it was in the design or construction phase between Jan. 1, 2024 and July 15, 2025. Nominations are open throughout the year, and utilities, engineers, consultants and contractors are encouraged to submit their best projects for the program.

2025 WW Top Projects Winners

The winners of the 2025 WW Top Projects Awards are as follows in no specific order:

Anaheim, CA Groundwater Treatment Plants, Phase A

Mount Vernon, WA 9th and Highland

Missoula, MT Leak Detection Competition

Mesa, AZ Signal Butte WTP Expansion

Arlington, TX Pierce Burch WTP Chemical, Clearwell, and Pump Station Improvements

How projects are scored

Projects are scored by the EndeavorB2B Water Group editors on the merits of complexity of work; impact to community; size and scale; challenges overcome during design, construction and commissioning; stakeholder coordination and involvement; collaboration during construction; coordination among utilities for completed work; and innovative processes and/or equipment.

Each project will be featured in an article on the WaterWorld website throughout November and December, and will be featured in the November/December print issue of WaterWorld.