    1. Water Reuse

    Norman, Oklahoma receives $500,000 grant from Google for water reuse

    Feb. 5, 2025
    The recycled water will be used for cleaning and cooling equipment.
    ID 277876363 © Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime.com
    Sunny view of the Bizzell Memorial Library of University of Oklahoma at Oklahoma
    Sunny view of the Bizzell Memorial Library of University of Oklahoma at Oklahoma.

    The city of Norman, Oklahoma, accepted a $500,000 grant for water reuse from Google on January 28, 2025, at a city council meeting.

    The grant passed unanimously on the consent docket, according to a news article.

    The grant will help the city’s water reclamation facility reuse treated wastewater for cleaning and cooling equipment, however it will not put treated wastewater back into drinking water systems.

    The new project is expected to provide up to 600,000 gallons of recycled water each day.

    The grant is part of a larger Google commitment to water stewardship.

    According to a Google article, the company set a target to replenish more water than it consumes by 2030. The goal is to replenish 120% of the water it consumes across the United States.

    According to Google’s 2023 Environmental Report, the company consumed a total of 5.6 billion gallons of water across its data centers and offices in 2022.

    The city will need to keep Google updated on the reuse project for the next ten years, including reports on how much water is saved and what needs fixed, according to a news article.

    About the Author

    Alex Cossin | Associate Editor

    Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

    Email

