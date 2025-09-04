Energy Recovery secures $31M in desalination contracts

Energy Recovery has announced new contract awards totaling about $31 million for its PX Pressure Exchanger devices, supporting multiple seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination projects in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC nations.

Once completed, the plants will supply more than 1.6 million cubic meters of fresh water per day to the region, meeting demand from rapidly growing populations in hyper-arid climates. The company expects to fulfill the orders by the end of Q4 2025.

The PX technology is designed to lower the high energy costs of SWRO facilities. Collectively, the Gulf projects are projected to save an estimated 1,724 GWh annually, equivalent to avoiding more than 832,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

“Fresh water is such a vital commodity that plant operators simply cannot risk downtime or unnecessary disruptions in production,” said Rodney Clemente, senior vice president of water at Energy Recovery, in a press release. “The PX delivers unmatched performance in harsh environments, while helping operators reduce costs and minimize emissions.”

The company stated that its devices can cut energy use by up to 60%, operate with up to 98% efficiency and feature a 30-year design life with no scheduled maintenance.