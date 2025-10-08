Membrion raises $20M to scale sustainable industrial wastewater treatment

Seattle-based water technology company Membrion has secured $20 million in Series B1 funding to accelerate deployment of its ceramic desalination technology for industrial wastewater reuse. The round was led by Pangaea Ventures, PureTerra Ventures, Ecolab and W.L. Gore & Associates, with additional support from The Lewis Family Office and existing investors Safar Partners, Lam Research, Indico Ventures and Giantleap Capital.

The new funding brings Membrion’s total investment to $43 million and will help scale commercial installations that enable manufacturers to reclaim and reuse up to 98% of wastewater. The company’s flexible, modular systems integrate into existing facilities to reduce water consumption, energy use and chemical waste while improving operational resilience.

“I’m thrilled to welcome a group of new investors who share our conviction that water circularity and resource reclamation are essential to building a better world,” said Greg Newbloom, Membrion founder and CEO, in a press release. “With this support, we’re accelerating our mission to make sustainable wastewater treatment both possible and profitable.”

Sarah Applebaum, partner at Pangaea Ventures, said Membrion is reaching a “commercial inflection point” as industries increasingly recognize the cost and performance advantages of advanced water recovery technologies.

Membrion’s systems are currently being adopted across manufacturing sectors for their ability to expand capacity, meet regulatory compliance and reduce costs – offering a strong return on investment while supporting sustainability goals.