Stantec selected to design recycled water pipeline and pump station for IEUA

Stantec has been selected by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) to lead the design of a new pump station and an 11-mile recycled water pipeline in western San Bernardino County, California. The infrastructure will convey up to 10 million gallons per day of recycled water from the City of Rialto’s wastewater treatment plant to IEUA’s proposed advanced water purification facility in Rancho Cucamonga.

The pipeline and pump station are part of IEUA’s Chino Basin Program, which aims to strengthen regional water supply reliability through expanded water reuse. Stantec will serve as design lead on the progressive design-build project in partnership with construction firm Rados.

“IEUA is setting a new standard for water reuse and resource management, and we’re honored to play a role in this transformative effort,” said Umesh Murthy, engineering lead for Stantec, in a press release. “This project represents more than just infrastructure—it’s a commitment to the future of water in Southern California.”

The Rialto Pipeline will pass through Rialto, Fontana, Bloomington and Rancho Cucamonga, requiring coordination with multiple local agencies and utilities. In addition to the pipeline, the project includes design and construction of a new pump station and new connections to existing treatment infrastructure at both the Rialto facility and the advanced water purification plant.

Stantec and Rados have previously partnered on design-build water infrastructure projects in California, including recycled water and interceptor systems. Final commissioning and completion of the IEUA recycled water conveyance system are expected by 2031.