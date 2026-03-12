2026 WateReuse Symposium highlights growing role of reuse in AI, Midwest water strategies

Nearly 1,400 water industry professionals gathered this week at the 2026 WateReuse Symposium to discuss emerging trends and challenges shaping the future of water reuse, including infrastructure needs tied to artificial intelligence, expanding reuse adoption in the Midwest and funding strategies for potable reuse projects.

Hosted by the WateReuse Association, the event convened utilities, policymakers, technology providers and researchers from around the world to share insights on technology innovation, operational improvements, policy development and public communication around recycled water.

“Water reuse is key to enabling economic growth while ensuring water security for communities,” said John Kmiec, president of the WateReuse Association and director of Tucson Water, in a press release. “From my Sonoran Desert community of Tucson to the water-abundant Great Lakes region and beyond, water reuse is an effective and growing solution to ensure economic prosperity and long-term water supplies.”

Water reuse and artificial intelligence

One panel explored the role of water reuse in supporting the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and data centers. Speakers highlighted partnerships between utilities and technology companies to ensure water security while supporting digital infrastructure.

Bob Davis, program manager for the City of Quincy, and Kelsey Grey, senior manager of cloud and innovation sustainability at Microsoft, discussed their collaboration on the Quincy Water Reuse Utility. The system recycles water to cool Microsoft’s data centers while helping preserve municipal drinking water supplies.

Courtney Tripp, director of sustainability and strategy for Grundfos, also emphasized the potential role of federal incentives in expanding industrial water reuse projects.

“We need some mechanism to help with ROI, to help ensure more projects like Quincy come to life,” Tripp said in a press release, referencing the proposed Advancing Water Reuse Act, which would establish a 30% investment tax credit for companies investing in reuse.

Midwest communities expand reuse

The symposium also highlighted growing interest in water reuse across the Midwestern United States, where utilities are increasingly turning to reuse to address aging infrastructure, groundwater depletion and nutrient pollution.

Utility leaders including Gary Janzen of the City of Wichita, John Newsome of the City of Columbus and Sharon Waller of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago discussed how their communities are implementing reuse programs to improve long-term water security.

Anne Vogel, administrator for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5, also joined the panel, which explored regulatory frameworks, public engagement strategies and funding mechanisms used to support water recycling projects in the region.

Financing potable reuse projects

The symposium’s closing session focused on the high cost of developing potable reuse systems and strategies utilities are using to secure funding.

Utility leaders including Angel Bustamante of El Paso Water, Anselmo Collins of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Tamara Richardson of Polk County Utilities and Nazario Prieto of the City of Phoenix Water Services Department discussed how population growth, climate pressures and new regulations are pushing communities toward potable reuse.

Panelists shared how they secured support from elected officials and the public while highlighting the economic and social benefits delivered by their projects.

WateReuse officials said the discussions will continue at upcoming industry events, including Industrial Water Solutions Conference, co-hosted with the Water Environment Federation in Chicago in June, and the 42nd Annual WateReuse Symposium in Las Vegas.