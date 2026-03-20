PepsiCo meets 2025 water replenishment and stewardship goals

PepsiCo announced it has achieved two of its 2025 water sustainability targets ahead of World Water Day, including replenishing 100% of the water used at company-owned facilities in high water-risk watersheds and fully adopting the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard across those sites.

The company said reaching full replenishment means restoring an equivalent volume of water back into local watersheds through conservation, infrastructure and agricultural efficiency projects. In 2025, more than 60 projects contributed to nearly 29 billion liters of replenished water globally.

“Water is foundational to our business and the communities where we operate,” said Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo, in a press release. “Reaching these goals shows what is possible when business strategy, local expertise, and global partnerships come together. This is pep+ in action: delivering real impact for people and ecosystems while building long-term business resilience.”

Projects supporting the replenishment goal span multiple regions, including watershed restoration efforts in the Colorado River basin, agroforestry initiatives in the Dominican Republic, irrigation efficiency programs in Türkiye, and conservation work in Spain and Egypt’s Nile River watershed.

In parallel, PepsiCo completed adoption of the AWS Standard at all company-owned manufacturing facilities in high water-risk areas, using the framework to assess water risks and implement site-specific stewardship practices.

“Water is a fundamental human right, and yet water scarcity remains a significant global challenge, affecting millions around the world,” said Roberta Barbieri, global vice president of sustainability – climate and water at PepsiCo, in a press release. “We aim to lead in responsible water stewardship, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. But the work doesn’t stop here. As we look ahead to 2030, we’ll continue striving toward our ambitions — to be Net Water Positive and to live up to our vision that wherever we operate, water resources are more sustainable and more resilient because of our presence.”

The company said the milestones mark progress toward its broader sustainability strategy, with future goals focused on expanding replenishment efforts to include franchise bottlers, improving water-use efficiency and increasing access to safe water globally.