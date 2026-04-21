Carollo selected for construction management of Nevada’s first advanced purified water facility

Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) has selected Carollo Engineers to provide construction management services for the Advanced Purified Water Facility (APWF), a $200 million project that will become Nevada’s first water purification and reuse facility.

The project is being developed through OneWater Nevada, a regional collaboration led by City of Reno and TMWA. Planned for a site north of Reno, the facility is a key component of the region’s long-term water management strategy aimed at diversifying supply and improving drought resilience.

“The Advanced Purified Water Facility represents a transformational investment in the Truckee Meadows’ water future,” said Dr. Lydia Teel, TMWA’s Water Operations and Emerging Resources Supervisor, in a press release. “This innovative project demonstrates our commitment to diversifying our region’s water portfolio while collaborating with our partners at the City of Reno to improve wastewater management.”

Carollo, supported by engineering firm DOWL, will oversee construction management activities including resident engineering, quality assurance, and contract administration across multiple project components.

“We are honored that TMWA has selected this team to lead construction management for the Advanced Purified Water Facility Project,” said Carollo Engineers Vice President Keith Corcoran in a press release. “This groundbreaking project represents a significant milestone in long-term regional water sustainability and security. Our team is committed to delivering expert construction oversight to facilitate completion of this critical initiative.”

The APWF is designed to produce Category A+ advanced purified water using an ozone-biological-carbon treatment process, followed by granular activated carbon filtration and ultraviolet disinfection. The approach is expected to reduce energy use and eliminate brine waste compared to reverse osmosis systems.

Once operational, the facility will reduce reclaimed water discharges into Swan Lake by up to 2 million gallons per day while improving water quality. Treated water will be used for agricultural irrigation and aquifer recharge, supporting long-term water storage and supply reliability.

The broader project includes upgrades to the Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility, construction of pipelines, storage tanks, and injection wells, as well as a future potable water connection to TMWA’s system.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion targeted for November 2028.