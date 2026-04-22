Meta to invest over $1 billion in Tulsa data center, including water infrastructure and conservation efforts

The company emphasized water stewardship as a central component of the project, aligning with its goal to become water positive by 2030—restoring more water to local watersheds than it consumes. To support this goal, Meta is partnering with Phytech on a 10-year agricultural water conservation initiative that will deploy plant-sensor irrigation technology across approximately 1,500 acres of farmland. The effort is expected to save more than 50 million gallons of water annually.

In addition to conservation, Meta is working with local partners including the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority to ensure the facility’s water and wastewater needs are fully funded without shifting costs to ratepayers. The company will also contribute to water affordability efforts through a partnership with the Tulsa Community Foundation, establishing a fund to assist residents with water bills and service line repairs.

The project also includes broader community and workforce investments, including partnerships with Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College to develop training programs for digital infrastructure careers.

Meta stated it will match 100% of the facility’s electricity use with clean energy and has already contracted for more than 1,500 megawatts of new renewable energy in Oklahoma.

Once operational, the data center will also participate in Meta’s Data Center Community Action Grants program, supporting local initiatives related to technology, sustainability, and education.