San Jose Water launches direct potable reuse pilot to expand drinking water supply

San Jose Water (SJW) has announced a new pilot project to test direct potable reuse (DPR) as a future drinking water source, aiming to strengthen long-term supply reliability in Silicon Valley.

The proof-of-concept demonstration will evaluate advanced treatment processes that purify recycled wastewater into drinking water in accordance with California’s DPR regulations. The initiative reflects a growing trend among western utilities seeking drought-resilient, local water supplies.

“Our goal is to test this new technology to see if it can become a reliable and affordable long-term water source for our customers,” said Tanya Moniz-Witten, President of San Jose Water, in a press release. “Our mission is simple: to deliver affordable, reliable water that puts customers first.”

The project includes a mobile purification unit with an estimated cost of $3 million, allowing SJW to deploy the system across its service area for performance testing and public outreach. The company expects the demonstration system to be operational within two years, following testing and regulatory evaluation.

SJW is working with regional partners including the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and South Bay Water Recycling to share technical insights and support broader adoption of potable reuse strategies.

Findings from the pilot and community feedback will inform the potential development of a full-scale DPR facility. The utility emphasized a phased approach focused on efficiency and cost management as it evaluates new supply options.

“Every infrastructure decision ultimately affects the bills customers pay,” Moniz-Witten said in a press release. “That’s why it’s critical that new water projects are designed efficiently and managed responsibly from the start.”

The project comes as more states adopt DPR regulations to support potable reuse. California finalized its framework in 2024, following earlier action by Colorado and Arizona, signaling broader momentum for advanced water recycling across the western U.S.

“Developing new water supplies will require partnership and innovation across the region,” Moniz-Witten said in a press release. “We are engaging with local agencies, as well as community stakeholders, to share knowledge and explore how recycled water purification can strengthen water reliability while protecting affordability.”