Veolia expands sustainability efforts through pickleball partnership

Veolia is expanding its sustainability initiatives through its ongoing partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), highlighting water reuse, waste reduction, and circular economy practices at major tournaments.

Now in its third year, the partnership has already reduced reliance on single-use plastics, with more than 131,000 plastic bottles avoided since 2025 through the installation of water refill stations at PPA Tour events. The effort demonstrates how water infrastructure solutions—such as refill stations—can scale alongside growing public events while reducing waste.

Veolia, which provides water, waste, and energy management services globally, is also introducing additional sustainability measures in 2026. These include benches made entirely from recycled plastics at the Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships, as well as expanded recycling programs that divert used pickleballs from landfills. Recovered materials are repurposed through the company’s engineered fuels program, converting waste into alternative fuel for cement production.

“The sports industry, as a highly dynamic sector, needs to constantly adapt to more sustainable practices. Pickleball’s growth in the United States presents a unique opportunity to embed sustainability as the sport finds a bigger audience,” said Laurent Obadia, Deputy CEO in charge of Stakeholders and Communication, Veolia, in a press release. “Through our partnership with the PPA, our environmental commitment and leadership become more visible, with real results people can point to.”

The partnership also includes educational outreach tied to water infrastructure and treatment. During the Atlanta tournament, Veolia will host facility tours at its Johns Creek Environmental Campus to coincide with Drinking Water Week and National Public Works Week, offering the public insight into water treatment and resource management.

While primarily focused on sports events, the initiative reflects broader trends in integrating water conservation and reuse practices into public-facing infrastructure, particularly as utilities and service providers seek scalable, visible ways to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact.