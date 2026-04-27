Veolia, Amazon partner to advance water reuse at Mississippi data center

Veolia is partnering with Amazon to reduce water use and expand reuse strategies at a new data center in Mississippi, supporting broader efforts to improve water efficiency in energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

The project, expected to be operational in 2027, will mark the first Amazon data center in the state to use reclaimed water for cooling. Veolia will deploy modular, containerized treatment systems to convert effluent from nearby wastewater treatment plants into cooling water that meets industrial standards.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to reuse more than 83 million gallons of water annually—offsetting demand for potable water and groundwater supplies. The volume is roughly equivalent to the annual water use of about 760 U.S. homes.

The treatment systems are designed for scalability, allowing replication at other facilities where conditions allow. The approach reflects a growing trend among data center operators to integrate alternative water sources and reduce strain on local supplies.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon to secure its water needs in Mississippi while protecting the local community's resources — this is environmental security in action,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer at Veolia, in a press release. “By combining Veolia’s water expertise with Amazon’s AI technologies, we’re transforming data centers into engines of innovation for sustainability. This solution builds on our newly launched offering for data centers.”

In addition to water reuse, the collaboration includes the use of AI-driven tools through Amazon Web Services to optimize treatment processes. These tools are expected to support real-time system monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency across Veolia’s water treatment network.

“Through our collaborative work on AI applied to water treatment, Veolia will be able to further drive innovation and enhance the efficiency of on-site teams — thanks to automated analytics, actionable recommendations, optimized inventory management, and streamlined maintenance,” said Will Hewes, Amazon’s Global Water Stewardship Lead, in a press release. “We’re pleased to join forces with Veolia to advance more sustainable water use strategies while helping it pioneer more efficient water treatment solutions for customers worldwide.”

The initiative aligns with Amazon’s goal to become water positive across its direct data center operations by 2030, while highlighting the increasing role of water reuse and advanced treatment technologies in supporting sustainable data center growth.