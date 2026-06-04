UN study raises alarm over AI’s growing water and energy footprint

The United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health is warning that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure could create major new pressures on global water, energy and land resources — with data center electricity demand projected to nearly double France’s current annual power consumption by 2030.

In a new report examining the environmental cost of AI-driven data center growth, researchers estimated global data centers could consume 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030, up from an estimated 448 TWh in 2025. The report also projects associated water use could reach 9.3 trillion liters annually — roughly equivalent to the basic domestic water needs of 1.3 billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report argues that current discussions around AI sustainability focus too heavily on carbon emissions while overlooking the sector’s growing water and land footprint. Researchers said every unit of electricity used by AI systems also carries indirect water demands tied to cooling systems, power generation and supporting infrastructure.

“Low-carbon is not automatically low-water or low-land,” the report states, warning that some renewable energy pathways can significantly increase water and land intensity even while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.