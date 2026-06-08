Xylem expands industrial water reuse partnership with Dow for Alberta project

Xylem has secured a major industrial water infrastructure agreement with Dow to support the chemical manufacturer’s large-scale Path2Zero project in Alberta, marking a significant expansion of the companies’ long-standing partnership around industrial water reuse and treatment systems.

Under the agreement, Xylem will design, build and operate advanced water treatment and reuse systems for Dow’s industrial complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. The integrated water management system is expected to be operational by August 2028.

The project centers on supporting increased operations tied to Dow’s Path2Zero initiative while reducing freshwater demand through large-scale water reuse. Xylem said the system will treat raw water for industrial use while converting water from cooling and industrial processes into reusable high-quality supply using advanced multi-stage treatment technologies.

The agreement represents a growing trend across heavy industry toward integrated “total water management” strategies that combine supply, treatment, recycling and long-term operations under a single provider model.

“This agreement represents a major milestone for Xylem,” said Rodney Aulick, executive vice president and president of Water Solutions and Services at Xylem, in the announcement. He added that the partnership demonstrates how industrial operators are increasingly looking for integrated approaches that combine water supply, treatment and reuse into a single system.

Dow Canada President Skya Kruithof said reliable water quality and supply will be critical as the company advances its Path2Zero program.

The project also reflects increasing industrial interest in water reuse technologies as manufacturers face mounting pressure around water scarcity, sustainability goals and operational resilience. According to Xylem, the system’s reuse capabilities are expected to significantly reduce freshwater withdrawals by transforming processed water into a reusable resource for ongoing industrial operations.

In addition to engineering and system design, Xylem will provide long-term operational support for the facility’s water infrastructure — an arrangement the company described as a “step change” in how industrial water systems are delivered and managed at large manufacturing complexes.

The Fort Saskatchewan project adds to a growing list of large-scale industrial water reuse initiatives emerging across North America as water-intensive industries seek to improve efficiency while reducing pressure on local water resources.