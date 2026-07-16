De Nora selected to provide PFAS treatment for HRSD's SWIFT reuse facility

According to De Nora, the PFAS treatment system is designed to process up to 34 million gallons per day (MGD) and will include 11 parallel 14-foot-diameter ion exchange vessels with one additional standby vessel. The company said the system is designed to accommodate future ion exchange media upgrades and incorporates features intended to maximize media utilization while reducing replacement frequency and long-term operating costs.

The company said the award expands its municipal PFAS treatment portfolio, noting it has secured 10 PFAS treatment projects in recent months as utilities prepare to address increasingly stringent drinking water regulations and emerging contaminant concerns.

Awarded in December 2025, the PFAS treatment system is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027. Once operational, the installation is expected to serve as a key component of HRSD's advanced water reuse program, which has become a national model for augmenting drinking water supplies through indirect potable reuse while addressing long-term water supply resilience.