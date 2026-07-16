De Nora selected to provide PFAS treatment for HRSD's SWIFT reuse facility

The project involves deploying De Nora's SORB FX ion exchange system at the Nansemond Treatment Plant, part of HRSD's initiative to treat municipal wastewater to drinking standards before recharging aquifers.
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July 16, 2026
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De Nora selected to provide PFAS treatment for HRSD's SWIFT reuse facility

Industrie De Nora has been selected to supply a PFAS treatment system for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's (HRSD) SWIFT advanced water treatment facility at the Nansemond Treatment Plant, supporting one of the nation's largest indirect potable reuse initiatives.

The project will incorporate De Nora's SORB FX ion exchange (IX) PFAS removal system as part of HRSD's Sustainable Water Infrastructure for Tomorrow (SWIFT) program. The initiative treats highly purified municipal wastewater to drinking water standards before recharging the Potomac Aquifer, helping replenish eastern Virginia's primary groundwater source while addressing declining groundwater levels and saltwater intrusion.

The Nansemond facility was designed by Tetra Tech and Carollo Engineers and is being constructed by Garney. De Nora said the project builds on nearly two decades of collaboration with HRSD, which currently operates nine of the company's biological filtration systems at its treatment facilities.

According to De Nora, the PFAS treatment system is designed to process up to 34 million gallons per day (MGD) and will include 11 parallel 14-foot-diameter ion exchange vessels with one additional standby vessel. The company said the system is designed to accommodate future ion exchange media upgrades and incorporates features intended to maximize media utilization while reducing replacement frequency and long-term operating costs.

The company said the award expands its municipal PFAS treatment portfolio, noting it has secured 10 PFAS treatment projects in recent months as utilities prepare to address increasingly stringent drinking water regulations and emerging contaminant concerns.

Awarded in December 2025, the PFAS treatment system is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027. Once operational, the installation is expected to serve as a key component of HRSD's advanced water reuse program, which has become a national model for augmenting drinking water supplies through indirect potable reuse while addressing long-term water supply resilience.

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