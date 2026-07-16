De Nora selected to provide PFAS treatment for HRSD's SWIFT reuse facility

Industrie De Nora has been selected to supply a PFAS treatment system for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's (HRSD) SWIFT advanced water treatment facility at the Nansemond Treatment Plant, supporting one of the nation's largest indirect potable reuse initiatives.
The project will incorporate De Nora's SORB FX ion exchange (IX) PFAS removal system as part of HRSD's Sustainable Water Infrastructure for Tomorrow (SWIFT) program. The initiative treats highly purified municipal wastewater to drinking water standards before recharging the Potomac Aquifer, helping replenish eastern Virginia's primary groundwater source while addressing declining groundwater levels and saltwater intrusion.
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