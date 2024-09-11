  • Subscribe
    1. Water Reuse

    Federal Interagency Working Group on Water Reuse published first report to Congress

    Sept. 11, 2024
    The U.S. EPA published their first report to Congress on Working Group on Water Reuse.
    ID 122972451 © Galexi | Dreamstime.com
    66e09fa7752c9a03d4317886 Dreamstime M 122972451

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published their first report to Congress on the Federal Interagency Working Group on Water Reuse (Working Group).

    The report outlines the Working Group’s 2022 formation and its important role since then in catalyzing the adoption of water recycling across the United States.

    WateReuse Association led the effort to direct the creation of the Working Group as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA). The Interagency Working Group is chaired by the EPA and is composed of officials from 15 federal agencies who convene regularly to support and coordinate federal engagement on water reuse.

    Between January 2022 and January 2024, the Interagency Working Group:

    • Coordinated on IIJA-related activities and funding opportunities
    • Presented on agency initiatives related to water reuse to inspire similar activities across federal agencies
    • Added or implemented 60 actions involving federal departments and agencies as part of the National Water Reuse Action Plan (WRAP)
    • Integrated water reuse into a multitude of federal programs and policies
    • Worked with the WateReuse Association to organize a water reuse delegation to Israel
    • Supported information exchange with water reuse practitioners and experts at the annual WateReuse Symposium

    “The Federal Interagency Working Group on Water Reuse and the National Water Reuse Action Plan are critical tools for breaking down silos and coordinating action across the Federal Government and beyond,” said Patricia Sinicropi, Executive Director of the WateReuse Association, in a press release. “We applaud EPA and the Interagency Working Group’s efforts and look forward to our continued partnership in the years ahead.”

