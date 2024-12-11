Epic Cleantec secures $12 million in funding to expand water reuse solutions for commercial real estate

Epic Cleantec (Epic) announced on November 21, 2024, the close of its $12 million Series B funding round.

This investment will accelerate the expansion of Epic’s water reuse and resource recovery solutions across a portfolio of projects.

According to a press release, Epic has successfully commissioned some of the first building-scale onsite reuse projects throughout the water-scarce U.S. West and will be the first to deploy onsite water reuse systems into high-rises in several major American cities across its national portfolio. Epic’s growing list of real estate and corporate clients includes names like Related, Salesforce, Crescent Heights, Westbank, Strada Investment Group, Alagem Capital, Kobayashi Group, and Stockdale Capital Partners.

With many cities turning to onsite water reuse to improve resilience in the face of critical water scarcity and extreme weather, Epic empowers real estate owners and developers to future-proof their projects. Epic partners on water reuse projects throughout the U.S., including:

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills , where Epic’s OneWater system recycles greywater for irrigation, enhancing the hotel’s lush landscaping.

Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, where Epic operates an onsite blackwater system in a commercial building in the U.S., saving up to 7.8 million gallons of water per year.

Related California's Fifteen Fifty building in San Francisco, where Epic operates a greywater system in the city.

Kuilei Place in Honolulu, a planned 43-story residential project, where Epic will deliver Honolulu's first onsite greywater reuse system.

The Campus at Horton in San Diego, an adaptive reuse project transforming an abandoned mall into a lively community complex with a blackwater system projected to recycle 7.5 million gallons annually.

According to a press release, Epic’s OneWater system recycles up to 95% of a building’s wastewater for reuse in non-potable applications like toilet flushing, irrigation, cooling towers, and clothes washing. The system can significantly lower a building’s potable water demand, saving owners money on water and sewer bills and supporting water sustainability goals.

“With aging infrastructure, rapid urban growth, and rising utility costs, more building owners are choosing onsite water reuse as a strategic investment,” said Aaron Tartakovsky, co-founder and CEO of Epic Cleantec, in a press release. “Onsite reuse isn’t just about conserving water; it’s about equipping properties to thrive amid future uncertainties. This latest funding reflects the extraordinary demand for our adaptable water solutions, which transform projects into cornerstones of sustainable urban infrastructure.”

The Series B round was led by the family office of Drs. Kathy Fields and Garry Rayant, entrepreneurs, impact investors and philanthropists known for their commitment to sustainability, healthcare and technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Epic team as they pioneer groundbreaking solutions to urban water challenges,” said Drs. Fields and Rayant in a press release. “Their innovative approach not only addresses immediate water scarcity issues but also lays the foundation for resilient, sustainable cities, aligning perfectly with our commitment to big, impactful, world-changing ideas.”

They are joined by existing investors J-Ventures, Echo River Capital and other family offices with real estate ties.

Epic will use the funding to scale operations, advance product development and drive further adoption of water reuse systems across the U.S. and around the world.