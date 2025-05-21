Carollo Engineers launches new educational resource

Each of the 26 highlighted water reuse components features graphics and custom illustrations that use relatable metaphors to explain complex engineering concepts. The vibrant visual approach makes technical information approachable while maintaining scientific accuracy, ensuring it serves as both an educational tool and a conversation starter at public events.

Following a soft launch earlier this year, “The ABCs of Water Reuse” has generated tremendous interest from water agencies far and wide, according to Carollo. Utilities from California to Florida and as far as Australia have ordered copies to use in community outreach programs, board meetings, and educational initiatives.

“Water reuse is an intuitive concept, but it involves technical aspects that can be challenging to explain to the public,” said WateReuse Association Interim Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer in a press release. “This book offers both the language and the visuals that elected officials and utility staff need to build community confidence in these critical projects. I expect this book to become an essential resource for communities working to advance the public acceptance of water recycling.”

Available in print and digital formats, “The ABCs of Water Reuse” can be ordered through print-on-demand services or downloaded online. The digital version enables easy integration into websites, presentations, and social media campaigns.

The resource is designed for multiple applications, including public meetings, facility tours, school programs, and as an educational resource for elected officials who need to explain water reuse fundamentals to constituents.