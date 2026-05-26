Itron expands digital metering pilot with Hunter Water in Australia

Itron announced an expanded collaboration with Hunter Water to support the utility’s Digital Metering Pilot Program, a move aimed at improving network visibility, reducing non-revenue water and advancing long-term water conservation efforts across Australia’s Lower Hunter region.

Under the pilot, Hunter Water plans to deploy 2,000 of Itron’s Intelis wSource NB-IoT ultrasonic smart water meters beginning in the third quarter of 2026. The utility will manage the new devices through Itron’s cloud-based Temetra meter data management platform, which Hunter Water has used for more than five years.

The pilot is part of Hunter Water’s broader push to build a more data-driven and resilient water network as utilities face mounting pressure to improve operational efficiency and manage increasingly constrained water supplies. According to the companies, the digital meters will provide near real-time consumption data that can help detect leaks faster, reduce water loss and improve customer engagement around water use.

Hunter Water said it has already reduced network leakage by 33% over the past nine years through its broader water loss reduction program. The addition of digital metering is expected to further strengthen leak detection capabilities and operational decision-making.

The deployment also reflects a growing trend among utilities globally toward advanced metering infrastructure and NB-IoT connectivity as utilities seek more granular consumption data and improved visibility into distribution system performance. By integrating both digital and legacy mechanical meters into a single management platform, Hunter Water aims to create a more flexible foundation for future smart water initiatives.

In statements accompanying the announcement, both companies emphasized the role of digital metering in supporting conservation, operational resilience and customer awareness as climate pressures and population growth continue to strain water systems.