Schneider Electric launches AI-powered platform for utility network management

Schneider Electric has introduced EcoStruxure Water Advisor, a cloud-based platform designed to help water utilities improve network visibility, reduce water loss and optimize operations through AI-driven analytics and digital twin technology.

Built on the company's AVEVA CONNECT industrial intelligence platform, EcoStruxure Water Advisor integrates data from SCADA systems, sensors, billing platforms, hydraulic models and energy infrastructure into a single interface. Schneider Electric said the platform provides utilities with real-time visibility into network performance, enabling operators to identify issues more quickly, improve decision-making and shift from reactive to proactive system management.

The first application available within the platform, EcoStruxure Water Advisor – Leak Insight, focuses on reducing non-revenue water by continuously monitoring distribution systems for leaks and pressure anomalies. According to Schneider Electric, the software uses advanced analytics, daily water balances and interactive mapping tools to help utilities detect leaks sooner, prioritize repairs and improve workforce coordination.

The company said the platform is designed to integrate with existing information technology and operational technology systems while requiring minimal additional IT infrastructure. In addition to reducing water losses and pumping costs, Schneider Electric said the platform can help utilities extend asset life through predictive monitoring while supporting regulatory compliance and sustainability goals.

Pilot projects and early deployments of EcoStruxure Water Advisor are currently underway with utilities worldwide.