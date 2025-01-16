  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Water Utility Management

    DuPont flushes plan to spin out water treatment group

    Jan. 16, 2025
    Executives “expect 2025 to be a strong year for the business.”
    DuPont de Nemours Inc.
    67896bb52f9cac341cacbd28 Ddwater

    Executives at DuPont de Nemours Inc. have reversed course on a plan to separate the company’s water treatment into a stand-alone business.

    Announced last May, the proposal to carve out the division home to the Amberlite, FilmTec, Fortilife, Integraflux and TapTec brands was part of a broader plan to divide DuPont into three. (A spinoff of DuPont’s electronics division is still moving ahead and expected to be completed in November.) The water group has annual sales of about $1.5 billion and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit pace in coming years.

    In a statement, DuPoint leaders said they have “concluded the best path to generate value is for the Water business to remain in the DuPont portfolio” while also leaving the door open—as Executive Chairman Ed Breen did last year—to possibly sell the unit to a competitor.

    “The decision for Water to remain with DuPont provides the new organization with greater strategic flexibility over time and another high growth business alongside Healthcare ,” CEO Lori Koch said in the statement. “We continue to have conviction in the attractive outlook for Water and expect 2025 to be a strong year for the business.”

    Speaking last November after reporting third-quarter results, executives pointed to sales of water solutions as a bright spot, with ultrafiltration products and an improvement in China sales standing out. Total water sales, they reported, had risen 3% from the second quarter and were expected to grow further in late 2024.

    Shares of DuPont (Ticker: DD) fell in early trading Jan. 16 after the company’s news of the evening before but recovered during the day. In the last hour of regular trading, there were flat at $76.25, valuing DuPont at nearly $32 billion.

    About the Author

    Geert De Lombaerde

    Geert De Lombaerde is a Senior Editor for Endeavor Business Media. He is an at-large contributor covering economic trends and public companies' strategies, M&A and investment plans with a focus on IndustryWeek, Oil & Gas Journal, T&D World, FleetOwner and Healthcare Innovation. He also oversees a group of Market Moves newsletters that curate trends and analyses from across Endeavor. Learn more at:
    https://intelligence.endeavorb2b.com/market-moves-newsletters/

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track