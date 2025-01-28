White House issues executive order to provide water resources in California
Jan. 28, 2025
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 24, 2025, aimed at providing assistance to California and North Carolina following wildfires and Hurricane Helene.
The executive order, titled “Emergency measures to provide water resources in California and improve disaster response in certain areas” intends to address water shortage issues and regulatory burdens that inhibit response efforts.
Key points from the executive order
- Policy for California wildfires
- The executive order addresses the wildfires that have ravaged southern California – particularly around Los Angeles. The executive order aims to provide necessary water resources for firefighting efforts.
- The executive order states that the United Stated will assist California in ensuring adequate water supply and improving disaster response capabilities.
- Water resource management
- The Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture are directed to take action to ensure water availability in southern California.
- The executive order gives power to federal agencies to override policies or actions taken by the state that hinder water deliveries.
- Federal agencies are instructed to expedite exemptions under the Endangered Species Act to facilitate the above actions.
- Addressing regulatory burdens
- Some federal agencies are tasked with identifying any regulatory burdens that delay water-supply and storage projects.
- Federal officials will assess whether state or federal laws are inhibiting efforts to maximize water deliveries.
- Oversight
- The Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will review federal programs affecting water management and disaster response. This is to ensure that state and local governments comply with disaster prevention practices.
- A report will be conducted on state and local policies inconsistent with federal disaster response principles.
- Assistance for California wildfire victims
- The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are tasked with providing housing strategies for families displaced by wildfires.
- Federal agencies will expedite waste removal and cleanup.
- Grants for fire preparedness
- FEMA will oversee the use of federal preparedness grants allocated to Los Angeles. This is to ensure the funds are used effectively and timely.
- The executive order states that the funds “shall not be used to support illegal aliens.”
- Actions for North Carolina
- The executive order includes measures for North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, including federal support for road repairs and housing for individuals displaced by the hurricane.
- General provisions
- The executive order states that it does not alter the authority of federal agencies or grant enforceable rights to individuals. The actions mentioned above will be implemented subject to law and available funding.
