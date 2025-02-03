Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

President Donald Trump signed a trio of executive orders on Saturday, February 1, 2025, that imposes tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.

According to the executive orders, the tariffs on goods from the three countries are aimed at combatting the flow of illicit drugs and illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Tariffs on Canada

Tariffs on all Canadian products will begin on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on February 4, 2025, according to the executive order.

The executive order states that a 25% duty will be applied to all Canadian goods “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption.”

The tariffs also include an additional 10% duty on energy or energy resources products of Canada.

The executive order states that the tariffs were put in place to combat the “influx of illicit opioids and other drugs.”

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs placed against the U.S. on February 1, 2025.

Beginning February 4, 2025, Canada will impose 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods that are imported into the country.