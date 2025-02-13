  • Subscribe
    1. Water Utility Management

    Jessica Kramer nominated as EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water

    Feb. 13, 2025
    President Trump nominated Jessica Kramer on February 11, 2025.
    President Trump nominated Jessica Kramer as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Assistant Administrator for Water on February 11, 2025.

    Kramer is a former Trump water office appointee, and previously served with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as the Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs.

    According to The Hill, Kramer has lobbied on behalf of water utility trade organizations, as well as oil and gas company Talos Energy, utility Duke Energy and LG Chem. She was formerly water counsel for ranking member of the Senate committee on environment and public works Shelley Moore-Capito, where she was heavily involved in the water portions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

    According to the EPA, the Office of Water (OW) ensures drinking water is safe, and restores and maintains oceans, watersheds, and their aquatic ecosystems to protect human health, support economic and recreational activities and provide healthy habitat for fish, plants and wildlife.

    The OW is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

    What the Office of Water is responsible for

    The OW is responsible for implementing many things including:

    • Clean Water Act (CWA)
    • Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)
    • Portions of the Coastal Zone Act Reauthorization Amendments of 1990
    • Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
    • Ocean Dumping Ban Act
    • Marine protection
    • Research and Sanctuaries Act
    • Shore Protection Act
    • Marine Plastics Pollution Research and Control Act
    • London Dumping Convention
    • The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships
    • Several other statutes

    The OW works with the ten EPA regional offices, other federal agencies, state and local governments, American Indian Tribes, the regulated community, organized professional and interest groups, landowners and managers, and the public-at-large.

    About the Author

    Alex Cossin | Associate Editor

    Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

