Jessica Kramer nominated as EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water

President Trump nominated Jessica Kramer as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Assistant Administrator for Water on February 11, 2025.

Kramer is a former Trump water office appointee, and previously served with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as the Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs.

According to The Hill, Kramer has lobbied on behalf of water utility trade organizations, as well as oil and gas company Talos Energy, utility Duke Energy and LG Chem. She was formerly water counsel for ranking member of the Senate committee on environment and public works Shelley Moore-Capito, where she was heavily involved in the water portions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

According to the EPA, the Office of Water (OW) ensures drinking water is safe, and restores and maintains oceans, watersheds, and their aquatic ecosystems to protect human health, support economic and recreational activities and provide healthy habitat for fish, plants and wildlife.

The OW is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

What the Office of Water is responsible for

The OW is responsible for implementing many things including:

Clean Water Act (CWA)

Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)

Portions of the Coastal Zone Act Reauthorization Amendments of 1990

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

Ocean Dumping Ban Act

Marine protection

Research and Sanctuaries Act

Shore Protection Act

Marine Plastics Pollution Research and Control Act

London Dumping Convention

The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships

Several other statutes

The OW works with the ten EPA regional offices, other federal agencies, state and local governments, American Indian Tribes, the regulated community, organized professional and interest groups, landowners and managers, and the public-at-large.