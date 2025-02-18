  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Water Utility Management

    Kentucky experiences water outages amid flooding

    Feb. 18, 2025
    The state experienced heavy rainfall that limited system capacities.
    ID 53366683 © Chris Boswell | Dreamstime.com
    Historic Storm Flooding Ohio River Overflowing Louisville Kentucky.
    Record rainfall creates flooding in Kentucky April 2015.

    Kentucky experienced heavy rainfall that resulted in historic flooding over the weekend of February 15, 2025.

    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm on February 14, 2025. According to a press release, Governor Beshear requested an emergency declaration for Kentucky on February 15, 2025, which was granted by President Trump.

    “Kentucky, we are still in the search-and-rescue phase as this deadly storm system continues to affect much of our commonwealth,” said Governor Beshear in a press release. “Please continue to stay safe and check in on any vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors.”

    A Kentucky press release stated that a snowstorm is forecast in the coming days, with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected – the highest totals in Western Kentucky.

    AccuWeather reported that 14 people have died as a result of the storm.

    Water outages

    As of 8 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2025, the state reported that 17,245 customers were without water and 28,070 customers were under boil water advisories.

    One water system was offline, and 28 systems were under limited operations.

    Seven wastewater systems were not operational, and 33 wastewater systems were under limited operations. Nine wastewater plants were experiencing bypasses, and six systems were experiencing discharges from portions of their collection systems.

    Kentucky Division of Water Director Sarah Jon Gaddis stated on LinkedIn that the data is changing quickly.

    “Kentucky’s flooding has resulted in drinking water and wastewater outages and challenges across the Commonwealth,” said Gaddis on LinkedIn. “Your local crews are out working in freezing temperatures. Mutual aid is being coordinated and provided. Bottled water is being organized.”

    About the Author

    Alex Cossin | Associate Editor

    Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    ID 281424946 © Lucas Deaver | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_l_281424946
    ID 157168452 © Ilnur Khisamutdinov | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_l_157168452
    ID 98129453 © Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_l_98129453

    Most Read

    Sponsored