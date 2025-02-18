Kentucky experiences water outages amid flooding

Kentucky experienced heavy rainfall that resulted in historic flooding over the weekend of February 15, 2025.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm on February 14, 2025. According to a press release, Governor Beshear requested an emergency declaration for Kentucky on February 15, 2025, which was granted by President Trump.

“Kentucky, we are still in the search-and-rescue phase as this deadly storm system continues to affect much of our commonwealth,” said Governor Beshear in a press release. “Please continue to stay safe and check in on any vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors.”

A Kentucky press release stated that a snowstorm is forecast in the coming days, with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected – the highest totals in Western Kentucky.

AccuWeather reported that 14 people have died as a result of the storm.

Water outages

As of 8 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2025, the state reported that 17,245 customers were without water and 28,070 customers were under boil water advisories.

One water system was offline, and 28 systems were under limited operations.

Seven wastewater systems were not operational, and 33 wastewater systems were under limited operations. Nine wastewater plants were experiencing bypasses, and six systems were experiencing discharges from portions of their collection systems.

Kentucky Division of Water Director Sarah Jon Gaddis stated on LinkedIn that the data is changing quickly.

“Kentucky’s flooding has resulted in drinking water and wastewater outages and challenges across the Commonwealth,” said Gaddis on LinkedIn. “Your local crews are out working in freezing temperatures. Mutual aid is being coordinated and provided. Bottled water is being organized.”