Navigating the implications of President Trump's tariff plan for the water industry
April 3, 2025
President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a new tariff plan on April 2, 2025, following a speech that took place in the rose garden. During the speech, President Trump announced baseline tariffs of 10% on all imports into the United States. Reciprocal tariffs were placed on countries with which the U.S. has significant trade deficits.
When do the tariffs go into effect?
- Baseline tariff: The baseline tariff on all imports will be implemented starting April 5, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. Reciprocal tariffs: The additional tariffs on specific countries will be implemented on April 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Full list of tariffs
The full table of "reciprocal tariffs" displayed during Trump's speech. 'Tariffs charged to the USA' are Trump-defined and "include currency manipulation and trade barriers."
Source: White House, The Guardian.