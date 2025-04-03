Navigating the implications of President Trump's tariff plan for the water industry

What do the tariffs mean for the water industry?

The tariffs have the potential to significantly impact the water industry from all angles, including infrastructure costs, supply chain disruptions, workforce and increased costs for equipment and materials.

Infrastructure and workforce

Almost all utilities operate on a budget. Increased costs due to tariffs may eat into this budget and delay critical upgrades to facilities. Similarly, if operating on a reduced budget, workforce training and development may be reduced. Potential financial strain from tariffs could discourage hiring and wage growth.

Equipment and materials

Utilities receive equipment, materials and chemicals from all over the world. This includes things like:

Pipes

Pumps

Valves

Membranes

Chemical treatments

The tariffs will make importing these items more expensive for utilities. These increased costs could translate into higher utility rates and budget constraints.

President Trump's executive order included tariff exemptions for some products, including a variety of chemicals, some steel and aluminum products and automotive parts. The chemicals listed in the exemption are not directly used by the water industry, however some of them may be manufactured with, or from, some of the listed chemicals.

Supply chain

If the new tariffs drive up costs, or cause supply shortages, water utilities may face delays in maintenance and critical infrastructure projects. Replacement parts could become more difficult to source.