California legislature sends major water management bill to governor

California lawmakers have approved SB 72, a sweeping water management bill designed to set statewide water supply targets and strengthen long-term planning. The measure, authored by Senator Anna Caballero, passed the Assembly this week and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature.

Backed by water agencies, counties and environmental and business groups, SB 72 would enhance the California Water Plan, require regional planning and collaboration across stakeholders, and codify supply goals to help drought-proof the state. Supporters say the legislation complements the governor’s existing Water Supply Strategy while locking its goals into law beyond any single administration.

“SB 72 is the next step we need to turn a scarcity mindset into a coordinated, climate-resilient strategy,” said Craig Miller, general manager of Western Water, in a press release. “It sets real goals and planning requirements to ensure water reliability for all—communities, farms, ecosystems—no matter what the climate throws at us.”

Sen. Caballero and co-sponsors including the California Municipal Utilities Association, California State Association of Counties and the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance hailed the bill as a once-in-a-generation update to the state’s water policy framework, which they argue is outdated and lacks measurable targets.

Governor Newsom has not yet indicated whether he will sign the bill.