California American Water upgrades critical well infrastructure after 2024 storms

California American Water has returned its Pearce well to service in the Monterey Peninsula following extensive repairs and upgrades prompted by storm damage earlier this year.

Two eucalyptus trees toppled onto the well during the winter storms of 2024, taking a significant water supply source offline. The utility has since completed a full replacement of the well head, submersible pump, electrical systems and control equipment. Crews also installed a new sterilization line and cleared 25 nearby eucalyptus trees to prevent future damage.

“This project was a complete overhaul of the entire Pearce well infrastructure,” said Scott Ottmar, senior project engineer, in a press release. “Collaboration with other utilities to replace infrastructure was essential, and we could not have finished without working closely with our neighbors.”

California American Water has operated the Monterey Peninsula’s water system for more than 60 years. Today, it serves about 100,000 residents with over 680 miles of pipeline and 100 storage tanks, making it one of California’s most complex water systems, according to a press release.