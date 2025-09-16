Veolia opens first North American Hubgrade Center in Arizona

Veolia has launched its first Hubgrade Center in North America, a digital command center in Scottsdale, Arizona, that integrates real-time data, artificial intelligence and operational expertise to support municipal water and wastewater utilities across the western U.S.

The center currently monitors seven wastewater systems and is expected to expand to 27 municipal partners by the end of 2025. Using continuous data monitoring, digital twin models, drones, and predictive analytics, Hubgrade operators help utilities optimize chemical use, reduce energy consumption, extend asset life and ensure regulatory compliance.

Veolia officials said the center allows communities of all sizes to access advanced digital capabilities without building their own costly systems. “By pairing advanced digital tools with Veolia’s industry-leading specialists, municipalities of any size can bridge skill gaps, strengthen performance and gain greater precision and transparency,” said Karine Rougé, CEO of Veolia’s Municipal Water division in North America, in a press release.

The Scottsdale Hubgrade also houses Veolia’s Innovation Lab, focused on developing and testing advanced water solutions, and supports the company’s broader GreenUp Program to depollute, decarbonize and preserve resources.