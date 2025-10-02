PFAS Contamination in New Jersey: Key Insights for Water Professionals

A recent 182-page scientific study provides one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in New Jersey’s soil and water. The analysis spans all 21 counties and offers critical insights into PFAS distribution, sources of contamination, and implications for drinking water quality and public health.

Key Takeaways

PFAS levels are higher in New Jersey’s urban areas, particularly along the New York–Philadelphia corridor.

Frequently detected compounds include PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, and PFHxA, with detection rates often exceeding 50%.

Known contamination sources include New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP)-identified PFNA, PFOA, and PFOS sites, superfund sites, and potable wells; presumptive sources include fire stations, airports, military bases, landfills, and industrial facilities.

Soil samples generally showed low leaching potential, but PFOS demonstrated moderate sorption, suggesting persistence in soils.

GIS mapping provided spatial analysis of PFAS concentrations and contamination sources across all 21 counties.

Methodological limitations — such as high non-detect rates, low sampling density, and evolving analytical methods — underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and research.

Findings can support risk assessment, regulatory compliance, treatment development, and public health protection.

PFAS distribution across urban and rural areas

The study found that PFAS concentrations are consistently higher in urban environments compared to rural areas. Elevated levels of compounds such as PFOS, PFDA, and PFTeDA were especially prominent along the New York–Philadelphia corridor, where industrial activity and population density are greatest. Detection frequencies for common PFAS compounds — including PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, and PFHxA — often exceeded 50%, underscoring their widespread presence in both soil and water samples.

Sources of contamination

Known sources include New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP)-identified PFNA, PFOA, and PFOS sites, along with superfund sites, public drinking water wells, and private wells. Presumptive sources, such as fire stations, airports, military installations, landfills, and certain industries, were also mapped using North American Industry Classification System Code (NAICS/SIC) codes. These findings highlight the complex mix of legacy contamination and ongoing inputs influencing PFAS levels statewide.