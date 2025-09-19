Senate confirms Jessica Kramer to lead EPA Office of Water

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jessica Kramer to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Office of Water as Assistant Administrator. Appointed by President Donald Trump, Kramer will oversee EPA programs implementing the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act and other core environmental statutes.

Kramer brings extensive state, federal and legal experience to the role. She previously served as Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as water counsel on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and as Senior Policy Counsel in EPA’s Office of Water during the first Trump Administration.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin praised Kramer’s confirmation, citing her “unprecedented expertise” and commitment to advancing clean water and the administration’s regulatory priorities. Kramer said she will focus on safeguarding public health while ensuring that environmental protection and economic prosperity advance together.