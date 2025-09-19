Senate confirms Jessica Kramer to lead EPA Office of Water

Jessica Kramer has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to lead the EPA's Office of Water, bringing her extensive legal and governmental experience to oversee key water protection programs.
Sept. 19, 2025
ID 42065141 @ Tlakebluemoon | Dreamstime.com
Senate confirms Jessica Kramer to lead EPA Office of Water

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jessica Kramer to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Office of Water as Assistant Administrator. Appointed by President Donald Trump, Kramer will oversee EPA programs implementing the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act and other core environmental statutes.

Kramer brings extensive state, federal and legal experience to the role. She previously served as Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as water counsel on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and as Senior Policy Counsel in EPA’s Office of Water during the first Trump Administration.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin praised Kramer’s confirmation, citing her “unprecedented expertise” and commitment to advancing clean water and the administration’s regulatory priorities. Kramer said she will focus on safeguarding public health while ensuring that environmental protection and economic prosperity advance together.

Sign up for WaterWorld Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

What is hydraulic grade line?
Free On-Site Guidance to Replace Lead Pipes Safely and Efficiently
Be Prepared with a Next-Generation Firewall
Sponsored
Protecting Water Utilities from Cyber Threats
Sponsored