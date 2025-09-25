New research highlights water strategy gap in U.S. utilities and industry

New research from Schneider Electric warns of a growing disconnect between U.S. leaders’ water management strategies and their execution, as aging infrastructure and rising demand strain local systems.

The study, conducted with NewtonX, surveyed more than 200 decision-makers and found that while most cities and businesses have a water strategy on paper, only about 10% are consistently implementing smart water plans. Budget pressures, cybersecurity concerns and lack of real-time data were cited as key barriers.

Schneider’s Sustainability Research Institute notes that the U.S. loses 7 billion gallons of treated water each day to leaks – equivalent to New York City’s weekly supply – at a cost of $6.4 billion in lost revenue for utilities. With 260,000 water main breaks annually, the operational and financial toll continues to grow.

“Water is not just essential for life – it’s the backbone of America’s economic strength,” said Sophie Borgne, president of Schneider’s Water & Environment segment, in a press release. “We have a clear opportunity and collective responsibility to embrace automation and smarter water strategies.”

Examples like Conroe, Texas, which partnered with Schneider on a $50 million infrastructure upgrade using EcoStruxure Automation Expert across 19 plants, show how software-defined automation and digital tools can deliver resilience and efficiency gains.