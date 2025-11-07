California American Water begins construction on new Madera County treatment facility

California American Water has initiated construction on a $5.2 million water treatment plant in Madera County's Goldside system, aiming to enhance water quality and system resilience.
California American Water has broken ground on a new $5.2 million water treatment facility in its Madera County water district, a project aimed at improving water quality and strengthening long-term system reliability for customers in the district’s Goldside system.

“This treatment facility is designed to improve water quality and continue to help the company meet all health and safety standards without interruption to service,” said Usmita Pokhrel, Engineering Manager for California American Water, in a press release. “We’re dedicated to providing a long-term solution for a long-standing issue for the community safely and efficiently.”

The new Goldside Water Treatment Plant will remove naturally occurring iron and manganese from well water—minerals that, while not harmful, can cause discoloration and other aesthetic issues. The facility will feature a treatment building, two small processing tanks, a booster station to move treated water to the Goldside reservoir and upgraded electrical and control systems.

Construction began in September 2025 and is expected to continue through September 2026. California American Water said customers may notice occasional construction-related activity and traffic control in the area, but no service interruptions are expected. The company is coordinating with local officials to minimize disruptions and maintain safety throughout the project.

Once completed, the new facility will help the utility meet state and local health standards, providing clearer, higher-quality water and enhancing system resiliency for years to come.

