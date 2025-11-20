New Mexico expands satellite-based leak detection program to curb drinking water losses

The state of New Mexico has signed a four-year agreement with ASTERRA to expand the use of its satellite-enabled leak detection technology, aiming to cut water losses across the state’s drinking water systems. The effort builds on the state’s 50-Year Water Action Plan and follows a successful pilot earlier this year that identified and repaired leaks totaling an estimated 345,000 gallons of water saved per day.

That pilot involved the New Mexico Environment Department, McKim & Creed, and five local utilities. With more than 1,000 mostly small and rural utilities statewide—some reporting real water losses as high as 40–70%—the new agreement is intended to make advanced leak detection tools more accessible to systems that often struggle with resource constraints.

“Every community deserves reliable access to safe, affordable water,” said James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA, in a press release. “New Mexico’s leadership exemplifies how public investment in advanced technology can generate lasting conservation benefits.”

Jonas Armstrong, director of the Water Protection Division at the New Mexico Environment Department, said the program is already proving its value for small systems. “By leveraging ASTERRA’s satellite-based leak detection technology, we’re enabling small rural utilities—often those with the greatest losses—to identify and fix leaks that might never have been found otherwise,” he said. “The results speak for themselves—innovation works.”

The statewide contract focuses on community drinking water systems and is part of New Mexico’s broader goal to reduce water losses by 25% by 2040. By pairing remote sensing technology with field inspection and repair work, officials say the program helps extend infrastructure life and strengthen long-term drinking water resilience.