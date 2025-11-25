Carleton Place launches historic water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades

The Town of Carleton Place, Ontario, has begun construction on major upgrades to its water and wastewater treatment plants—marking the largest infrastructure investment in the community’s history. Stantec, which has partnered with the Town for years on long-term planning and design, will provide construction services and contract administration for the C$133 million effort.

The simultaneous expansion of both facilities is intended to relieve current operational constraints and support rapid population growth, with Carleton Place expected to rise from 15,000 to 25,000 residents over the next 20 years. The improvements also position the Town to meet Ontario’s housing supply goals by enabling new residential development.

The wastewater treatment plant will expand its average-day capacity from 7.9 million liters per day (MLD) to 10.6 MLD, and its peak-hour capacity from 22 MLD to 42.5 MLD. The project includes a conversion from conventional treatment to a membrane bioreactor system to improve reliability and overall performance.

The water treatment plant will increase capacity from 12 MLD to 19.5 MLD. Designed to fit within its urban footprint, the expanded facility will integrate with the existing plant while improving operator access and process flow.

“We’re honored to support Carleton Place in this vital initiative,” said Pascal Pitre, project manager and managing leader for Stantec’s water group in Ottawa, in a press release. “As a full-service firm, we bring the momentum and experience needed to manage complex infrastructure projects, helping communities like Carleton Place grow sustainably while protecting public health and the environment.”

ASCO Construction Ltd. was awarded the construction contract after a competitive tender process. Work on both facilities is expected to continue into early 2029.