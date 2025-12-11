Arizona bill would ban fluoridation in public water systems

Arizona lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit any addition of fluoride to public drinking water systems statewide. Senate Bill 1019, introduced by Sen. Janae Shamp, would amend state statute to bar public water systems—and any political subdivision of the state—from adding “fluoride or any chemical compound that contains the fluoride ion” to drinking water.

Fluoridation is currently practiced by several Arizona municipalities as a public health measure to reduce tooth decay. Under the bill, chemicals such as fluorosilicic acid, sodium fluorosilicate, and sodium fluoride could no longer be used in any water that will be introduced into a public water system. The proposal does not alter utilities’ existing responsibilities under the Safe Drinking Water Act but adds fluoride to the list of substances explicitly prohibited.

If enacted, Arizona would become one of the few states to outlaw drinking water fluoridation. The bill will next move through committee hearings when the legislature convenes for the 2026 session.