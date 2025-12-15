LADWP to inspect and clean reservoirs under EPA consent order

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to inspect nearly 100 drinking water reservoirs and storage tanks and clean more than 50 of them under a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The action addresses violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act identified during an EPA inspection in July 2024.

EPA found maintenance issues at LADWP facilities, including unprotected openings and inconsistent inspection and cleaning schedules that could pose contamination risks if left unaddressed. LADWP operates the nation’s second-largest water system, serving about 3.8 million customers across the greater Los Angeles area.

“Public water systems must properly maintain their infrastructure to ensure that the water flowing out of their customers’ taps continues to be safe,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Amy Miller in a press release. “EPA’s priority is to make sure LADWP promptly addresses these vulnerabilities to protect the millions who depend on this system.”

According to EPA, LADWP has already inspected and cleaned 13 reservoirs and implemented improvements to its maintenance program since the 2024 inspection. Under the consent order, the utility must complete comprehensive inspections of nearly 100 reservoirs by Dec. 31, 2031, take corrective actions where deficiencies are identified, and perform interior cleaning at more than 50 reservoirs with documentation gaps or extended intervals since their last cleaning. EPA said the measures are intended to strengthen long-term system reliability and public health protections.